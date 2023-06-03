Video: White Sox get walk-off win after pitch hits umpire in face

The Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers on Saturday on a walk-off passed ball, but that does not even begin to describe the bizarre way the game ended.

Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero was facing Chicago’s Tim Anderson with the bases loaded and two out in the tenth when he uncorked a fastball that catcher Eric Haase did not seem prepared for. Haase failed to catch the pitch, which hit home plate umpire Cory Blaser directly in the mask.

Haase seemed unsure what to do and was caught between checking on Blaser and looking for the ball. Cisnero tried to get to the baseball, but Yoan Moncada was able to score from third to give Chicago the 2-1 win. Blaser, meanwhile, was escorted off the field by trainers as the White Sox awkwardly congratulated each other.

The White Sox walk it off on a pitch off the umpires face mask 😳 pic.twitter.com/uzZxMacdFY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 3, 2023

For home plate umpires, this sort of thing can certainly be an occupational hazard. You’re almost never going to see it in this situation with this outcome, though. It’s bad luck for the Tigers, but frankly, Haase should have caught the pitch.

Blaser seemed alert as he left the field, though obviously shaken up. Hopefully he ends up okay.