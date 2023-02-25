Willson Contreras has interesting quote comparing Cubs and Cardinals

Willson Contreras went from one side of the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry to the other this offseason, and one quote he gave comparing the two teams probably will not make his former club happy.

Contreras left the Chicago Cubs in free agency to sign with the Cardinals, and was asked about the differences between the two organizations. The catcher said he liked the Cardinals better, citing a more “old-school” mentality.

“For me, I like this better. It's a better organization.” -Willson Contreras pic.twitter.com/UpBMjxT0pB — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 25, 2023

“For me, I like this better. It’s a better organization,” Contreras said of the Cardinals. “We have an old-school way, which I really like.”

This is something that Contreras has hinted at before. In fact, he outright stated that he was attracted to the Cardinals’ tradition at one fairly inappropriate moment.

The Cubs are hardly lacking in tradition, so it is not clear what they could have done differently for Contreras to like it more. He did win a World Series there, after all, but apparently he feels more comfortable in his new home.