Willson Contreras reportedly drawing trade interest from NL contender

Willson Contreras has been overshadowed a bit on the trade market, but a top NL team could be trying to bring him into the fold.

The San Diego Padres have had talks with the Chicago Cubs about a Contreras trade, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. The Padres are also in on Juan Soto, but it is not clear if Contreras is an alternative or if the team is trying to add both players.

While the baseball world continues to wait for resolution of the Juan Soto talks, the Padres also involved in conversations about Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 30, 2022

The Padres are certainly as aggressive as any team ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. They have been viewed as a favorite in the Soto sweepstakes, though there were some suggestions that momentum had slowed there. Perhaps the pursuit of Contreras is a direct consequence of that.

Contreras, a free agent at the end of the season, is hitting .255 with 14 home runs for Chicago. The catcher is widely expected to be traded, and seems to be looking forward to it at this point.