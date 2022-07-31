 Skip to main content
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Willson Contreras reportedly drawing trade interest from NL contender

July 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Willson Contreras rounding the bases

Sep 7, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras has been overshadowed a bit on the trade market, but a top NL team could be trying to bring him into the fold.

The San Diego Padres have had talks with the Chicago Cubs about a Contreras trade, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. The Padres are also in on Juan Soto, but it is not clear if Contreras is an alternative or if the team is trying to add both players.

The Padres are certainly as aggressive as any team ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. They have been viewed as a favorite in the Soto sweepstakes, though there were some suggestions that momentum had slowed there. Perhaps the pursuit of Contreras is a direct consequence of that.

Contreras, a free agent at the end of the season, is hitting .255 with 14 home runs for Chicago. The catcher is widely expected to be traded, and seems to be looking forward to it at this point.

