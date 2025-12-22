Willson Contreras gets traded to an AL contender in blockbuster move

Willson Contreras is trading one shade of red for another.

The St. Louis Cardinals are sending their former All-Star first baseman Contreras to the Boston Red Sox in a blockbuster trade, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Sunday. Passan adds that RHP Hunter Dobbins is headed back to the Cardinals along with some additional minor-league arms.

Contreras, a three-time All-Star at 33 years old, hit .257 last season with 20 homers and 80 RBIs over 135 total games. He is signed for $18 million in 2026 and $18.5 million in 2027. Contreras also has a $17.5 million club option for the 2028 season.

A righty hitter, Contreras began his MLB career as a catcher and won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. But he transitioned into a full-time first baseman for the Cardinals last season and will likely play at first base or at designated hitter for the Red Sox (though Boston will now have to contend with Contreras’ reputation as a big-time hothead).

The Cardinals, who went 78-84 last year, seem to be in the midst of a full teardown under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom (who coincidentally used to serve as head of the Red Sox front office). Contreras, who had been with St. Louis since 2023, might not be the only Cardinals star to get dealt this winter either.

As for the Red Sox, they were a playoff team last season at 89-73 and are really going for it next season. After trading for multiple talented starting pitchers over the last few weeks (including Johan Oviedo and one notable ex-Cy Young Award finalist), Boston is now improving on the other side of the ball as well by swinging a major move for the talented Contreras.