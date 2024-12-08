Willy Adames’ big contract with Giants has 1 interesting clause

The San Francisco Giants are in it for the long haul with new big-money signing Willy Adames.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported on Sunday that there is one interesting component of the shortstop Adames’ new deal with the Giants — it comes with a full no-trade clause. Murray adds that there are also no deferrals in Adames’ contract.

The righty-hitting Adames, 29, agreed earlier in the weekend to a seven-year deal with San Francisco for an eye-watering sum of money. The contract marks the biggest free-agent deal in the history of the Giants franchise.

Adames earned the payday with a 2024 season for the Milwaukee Brewers in which he hit 32 home runs and 112 RBIs with 22 stolen bases and also played in 161 games. While there is some obvious risk in committing to Adames through 2031 without the ability to unilaterally trade him, the Giants are clearly comfortable with taking the plunge.

After going 80-82 last season, San Francisco means business under their new president of baseball operations Buster Posey. After getting Adames, they may still be adding some big names on the pitching front as well.