Report: Wilpon family not listening to Alex Rodriguez’s renewed Mets push

Alex Rodriguez’s group may still by trying to purchase the New York Mets, but it doesn’t sound like the Wilpon family is listening.

According to Josh Kosman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Wilpons remain in exclusive talks with Steve Cohen. Unless Cohen makes an attempt to change his bid, that is not expected to change regardless of what the group fronted by Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez does.

Despite being locked out of sales talks, the other group continues to try to entice the Mets to come back to the table. In addition to making Lopez the proposed controlling owner, the group is offering to pay $200 million if they are allowed exclusive bidding rights but fail to close a deal. Still, the Wilpons aren’t biting.

Rodriguez has denied reports that he was furious over how the sale process went. Ultimately, that process isn’t formally over yet. He’s still pushing. It just doesn’t sound like he’s getting anywhere.