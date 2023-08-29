 Skip to main content
Gross detail reveals how woman snuck gun into White Sox game

August 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
People in the outfield at a White Sox game

Two women were wounded by a bullet from a gun that went off during Friday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Oakland A’s, and some new information has revealed how a fan was able to get a firearm into the ballpark.

Two women were hit by a bullet at Guaranteed Rate Field. A 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while a 26-year-old had a graze wound to her abdomen. The game was not delayed, though a postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice was called off.

On Monday, Chicago’s interim police superintendent said investigators had “almost completely” ruled out that the bullet came from outside the stadium.

Peggy Kusinski of ESPN 1000 obtained more information about the situation on Tuesday. She said the two women were hit by a bullet that was fired via an accidental discharge. The woman who snuck the gun into Guaranteed Rate Field — the one who was “grazed” by the bullet — reportedly got past security by “hiding it in the folds of her belly fat.”

That is a fittingly disgusting wrinkle (pun intended) to a situation that sounds like it was completely avoidable.

A video that emerged on social media showed the reaction of some of the people in the area where the gun was discharged. There was not any noticeable panic among fans.

Chicago White Sox
