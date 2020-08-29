World Series likely to be played a new home of Texas Rangers

MLB has conducted its season without a bubble, but that will likely be changing for the postseason.

In order to best avoid a COVID-19 outbreak, MLB is likely going to move to a bubble situation. One league will likely be in Texas, and the other in Southern California. MLB reporter Jon Heyman says the World Series would be played at Globe Life Park, which is the new home of the Texas Rangers.

MLB is likely to go to 2 bubbles for the postseason, with 1 league likely in Texas-Houston and the other likely in LA-Anaheim-San Diego, and the World Series at the new park in Arlington, Texas @Ken_Rosenthal and @JeffPassan have both mentioned this likelihood — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 29, 2020

A previous report from Ken Rosenthal said the American League would likely play in Texas, where there are MLB stadiums in Arlington and Houston. There are three MLB parks in Southern California between Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and Petco Park further south in San Diego.

Any such bubble plan for the postseason would be subject to approval from the league’s owners. Here is what the playoff format will look like for 2020.