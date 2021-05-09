 Skip to main content
Yadier Molina wore awesome Mother’s Day chest plate

May 9, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Several MLB players wore gear acknowledging Mother’s Day on Sunday, and veteran catcher Yadier Molina had one of the best looks.

Molina wore a pink mask and custom chest plate for the St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Colorado Rockies. The chest plate was particularly awesome.

Molina has been in the majors since 2004, so he can get away with wearing anything he wants. The pink alphabet swag was a great way to celebrate moms everywhere.

