Yadier Molina reportedly expected to return to Cardinals

There were moments during the offseason where it appeared Yadier Molina might actually depart the St. Louis Cardinals. It appears it ultimately won’t be coming to that.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, Molina is expected to sign a new one-year deal with the Cardinals within the next few weeks as he prepares for the Caribbean Series.

Yadier Molina is expected to sign with the #STLCards after the Caribbean Series, if not before then, source says. @ElNuevoDia was the first to report that St. Louis had made Molina a 1-year offer and that he is likely to sign soon. @MLB @MLBNetwork @LasMayores — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 29, 2021

The Cardinals are the only organization Molina has ever played for, and he is essentially synonymous with them. It was not clear if the 38-year-old would stay, and he was even said to be discussing potential deals with another team. Ultimately, he’s set to stay put.

Molina isn’t the only longtime member of the Cardinals who’s sticking around after being linked with a potential exit.

Photo: Johnmaxmena2/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0