Yankees acquire former 20-HR hitter in trade with AL team

The New York Yankees are breaking off a little appetizer ahead of the trade deadline.

The Yankees announced Sunday that they have acquired veteran infielder JD Davis along with cash considerations in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Fellow infielder Jordan Groshans is heading back to Oakland in return.

Davis, 31, was designated for assignment by the A’s earlier this month. That came after he hit .236 with a .670 OPS for them over 39 games. Davis has a strong enough resume though, hitting 18 home runs with 69 RBIs in 2023 for the San Francisco Giants and once hitting 22 home runs with 57 RBIs for the New York Mets in 2019 (his best career year).

A righty hitter, Davis has had some drama follow him over the last several months. Now the Yankees will be banking that he can catch on with them, likely as a platoon bat in the extended injury absence of Anthony Rizzo.