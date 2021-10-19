Yankees announce official decision on Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees made multiple changes to their coaching staff last week, but they are sticking with their manager.

The Yankees announced on Tuesday morning that they have re-signed Aaron Boone to a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth. Team owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement that Boone has “wide respect in our clubhouse” and is the right person to continue leading the club.

The New York Yankees announced today that they have re-signed Manager Aaron Boone to a three-year contract through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025. pic.twitter.com/L7PeyXC9QC — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 19, 2021

A recent report indicated that Steinbrenner feels players are more to blame for the Yankees’ recent struggles than Boone. Though, the support for Boone throughout the organization is not unanimous. Some have questioned Boone’s bullpen management and feel he is too easy on the team publicly when they don’t play well.

Boone is 328-318 in his four seasons as manager of the Yankees. Many fans were hoping the team would let him walk, but the 48-year-old is being given an opportunity to turn things around.