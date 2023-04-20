Yankees agree to deal with former Gold Glover

The New York Yankees have decided to add a bit more leather to the mix.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported Thursday that the Yankees have signed veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun to a minor league deal. Hoch notes that Calhoun shares an agency with Yankees star Aaron Judge (PSI Sports).

Calhoun, 35, is an 11-season MLB veteran who won a Gold Glove with the Los Angeles Angels in 2015. Though Calhoun had a 33-homer season in 2019, he does not offer much at the plate anymore (batting .196 with a horrid 67 OPS+ for the Texas Rangers last season).

The Yankees are 12-7 to start the year but recently took a big injury hit. As a result, Judge is getting some starts in center field while Franchy Cordero (hitting just .200 this season) is often manning right. Calhoun, a primary right fielder, may be worth a call-up at some point for his defensive skills and the remote hopes that he can rediscover his power as well.