Yankees make big decision on troubled Domingo German

The New York Yankees are closing the book on the Domingo German chapter.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Yankees have placed the troubled pitcher German on outright waivers. The Yankees did the same with five other players on Thursday as well (Matt Bowman, Franchy Cordero, Jimmy Cordero, Billy McKinney and Ryan Weber).

The right-hander German was with the Yankees for the last six seasons and had his moments in the sun, winning 18 games during the 2019 campaign and throwing an unlikely perfect game just a few months ago.

But German’s brief glimmers of success were overshadowed by his personal issues. He served an 81-game suspension over both the 2019 and 2020 MLB seasons for an incident of domestic violence and then saw his 2023 come to an early end when he entered treatment for alcohol abuse. Eventually, some unsavory details also emerged about German’s alleged conduct inside of the Yankees clubhouse.

German (and all the other players the Yankees outrighted) can now be claimed by other clubs or elect free agency themselves. In any case though, this marks the effective end of German’s rocky tenure in the Bronx.