Yankees pitcher out for season due to alcohol abuse

The New York Yankees on Wednesday announced some major news regarding pitcher Domingo German.

The Yankees said in a statement that German was being placed on the restricted list so he can undergo treatment for alcohol abuse. He will not pitch for the team the rest of the season.

“Domingo German has agreed today to voluntarily submit to inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse. He will be placed on the Restricted List for the time that he is away from the club,” the statement said.

“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being. We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that an incident took place on Tuesday, leading to Wednesday’s decision. Cashman also said that German has dealt with alcohol issues in the past.

Brian Cashman said that alcohol abuse is something Domingo Germán has had to deal with in the past. There was an incident that took place yesterday. Cashman said he would not provide details. “I’m worried right now for the person and the immediate family.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) August 2, 2023

The Yankees only made one addition at the trade deadline on Tuesday, acquiring relief pitcher Keynan Middleton. Cashman says the team learned of the incident after the deadline had passed.

German has had a tumultuous season.

The 30-year-old was suspended in May for a failed substance check. He had a season-worst start on June 22 when he allowed 10 runs. The in his following start, he threw a perfect game. Now a little over a month later, he is out for the season.

German was 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA this season.