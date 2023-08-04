Details on what led Yankees to jettison Domingo German emerge

Further details have emerged regarding the incident that led the New York Yankees to send away pitcher Domingo German, and the information is not pretty.

German “grew belligerent” in the clubhouse on Tuesday and got into altercations with manager Aaron Boone and several teammates, according to Lindsey Adler of the Wall Street Journal. German reportedly flipped a couch and smashed a television during the incident as well.

German also made jokes while teammate Ron Marinaccio was packing his bags after being sent down to Triple-A. The situation was serious enough that the team held German in a sauna to try and get him to sweat out the alcohol, then made him wait in a team nap room while security watched him.

One day after the incident, the Yankees announced that German would miss the rest of the season after entering treatment for alcohol abuse. While this was perhaps more severe than usual, it certainly sounds like this was not the first time the Yankees have dealt with an alcohol-related incident on German’s part.

German posted a 4.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season before being placed on the restricted list. The incident happens roughly a month after he threw a perfect game in Oakland.