Yankees decide to DFA struggling veteran power hitter

After jettisoning Josh Donaldson around this same time last year, the New York Yankees are doing so again this year with another “JD.”

The New York Yankees announced on Sunday that they have designated infielder JD Davis for assignment. The move effectively ends Davis’ tenure with the Yankees after he was just acquired in a trade last month with the Oakland Athletics.

Davis, a 31-year-old righty hitter, enjoyed his best season with the rival New York Mets in 2019, hitting .307 with 22 homers and 57 RBIs. Though Davis also had a solid 18-homer, 69-RBI year last season with the San Francisco Giants, 2024 has been a very different story for him. He batted .236 in 39 games for Oakland before being traded to the Yankees. Davis then stank to high heavens in pinstripes, batting .105 in 22 total plate appearances.

The Yankees needed to open up a spot on their 40-man roster after the big trade that they made earlier this weekend. Thus, they will not wait around for Davis to right the ship and are instead DFA’ing him (continuing on what has been a rough 2024 for the veteran Davis).