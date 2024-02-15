Report: Yankees eyeing former Cy Young winner for front office role

The New York Yankees are knocking on the door of a guy who just landed in Cancun.

Erik Boland of Newsday reported Thursday that the Yankees are talking with recently-retired pitcher Corey Kluber about a potential front office position. Boland mentions that the two sides are discussing a still-to-be-determined advisory role within the Yankees organization for Kluber.

The 37-year-old Kluber, a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner with the then-Cleveland Indians, just announced his retirement from Major League Baseball last week after a 13-season career. He pitched for the Yankees during the 2021 MLB campaign and now lives in the New York area.

Kluber did notably mention in his retirement post that he would like to explore other opportunities in baseball from here. One such opportunity now looks like it may come from the familiar Yankees.