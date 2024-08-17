Reporter names the team favored to sign Juan Soto in free agency

Juan Soto will be a coveted free agent after the season, and there is one team favored to sign him, according to one reporter.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman published a column on Thursday in which he handicapped the odds of teams with whom Soto might sign.

Heyman had the Yankees as an even money favorite to sign Soto, who has been stellar in his lone season with the team. Heyman had the Mets next at 5-1 odds. Then there was a big gap in the odds, as the Dodgers were listed third at 15-1 odds.

The bottom line is Heyman feels it will most likely be a two-way race between the Yankees and Mets for Soto, with the Yankees having the edge.

The Yankees traded five players to the Padres in December to land Soto and Trent Grisham. Though acquiring the outfielder cost them a lot of players, Soto has played great for the Bronx Bombers. He is batting .307 with 24 doubles, 34 home runs and a 1.052 OPS. His 102 walks also lead the league.

Soto has done almost everything possible to make the Yankees want to keep him. The question is if the money will be right for the 25-year-old player who once turned down a huge offer from the Nationals.