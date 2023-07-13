 Skip to main content
Yankees GM shoots down Aaron Judge injury rumor

July 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Is Aaron Judge close to a return to the New York Yankees? There had been some hope, but that does not appear to be the case.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman responded on Thursday to a rumor that the team was poised to activate Judge from the injured list for the start of the second half. Cashman said that Judge is not close to a return and has not even started running the bases, and will need rehab games before a full return can be considered.

There was not much reason to think Judge had a huge jump in his timetable. The outfielder has a ligament tear in his toe, and the closest we have to definitive word is Judge and Cashman both saying the home run champion will be back at some point this season. When that is, however, is still anyone’s guess right now.

Judge suffered the injury in early June, and the Yankee offense has stagnated since then. That helped play a role in the team’s decision to fire their hitting coach just before the All-Star break.

Aaron Judge
