Yankees pulled off incredible feat during busy trade deadline

New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman certainly had a good last few days at the office.

The Yankees continued their busy week of buying ahead of Thursday’s MLB trade deadline. Before the 6 PM EST buzzer, the Yankees swung five total trades on the day, adding relievers Derek Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Jake Bird while also acquiring infielder Jose Caballero and outfield prospect Wilberson De Pena.

That added to an impressive trade deadline haul for the 60-49 Yankees after they already acquired infielders Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario as well as outfielder Austin Slater over the last several days.

The most staggering part of the Yankees’ eventful last week or so circulated in a viral post online on Thursday night. Somehow, the Yankees managed to make all of those additions without parting ways with any of their top-seven minor-league prospects (most prominently, infielder George Lombard Jr. and outfielder Spencer Jones).

Notably the Yankees didn’t trade ANY of their Top 7 prospects to pull it off



There was obviously a cost involved to land all that outside talent as the Yankees had to trade away 15 total minor-leaguers as well as infielder Oswald Peraza as part of their eight separate pre-deadline trades. But they somehow managed to hang onto all of the biggest gems of their farm system, which is definitely no small accomplishment.

Granted, the Yankees will still have to figure out how to use all of their new acquisitions properly. But considering the big injuries that the Yankees have been dealing with recently, those fresh additions figure to scratch them right where they itch.