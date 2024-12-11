Yankees showing interest in 3-time Gold Glove winner

The New York Yankees made a big move on Tuesday when they agreed to a long-term contract with free agent pitcher Max Fried. That is likely the first of many moves to come for the Yankees this offseason, especially after they lost out on Juan Soto. The Yankees will want to improve their offense after missing out on Soto, and they reportedly have interest in Christian Walker.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday that the Yankees have Walker as a higher priority than trying to sign fellow free agent first baseman, Pete Alonso. Their interest in Walker makes sense.

Walker will be 34 next season and has had three straight seasons with over an .800 OPS. This past season he batted .251 with an .803 OPS over 130 games. He also has established himself as a top defensive first baseman and has won three straight Gold Gloves.

Walker made $10.9 million last season but figures to have his pay doubled in free agency. At 34, he is likely looking at a short-term deal, but one that will probably pay well.

The Yankees declined their contract option for Anthony Rizzo, which has opened up a spot at first base. After losing Soto, they will probably want to add some offense in the form of players who can get on base and hit for power. It will be even better if Giancarlo Stanton can keep up the form he showed in the postseason.