Aaron Boone reveals his feelings on Juan Soto leaving Yankees

Aaron Boone on Tuesday shared his honest thoughts on Juan Soto’s departure from the New York Yankees.

On Sunday, Soto signed a record-breaking deal to play for the Yankees’ crosstown rival New York Mets. While the news hurt Yankees fans everywhere, few people were more directly affected than Boone, who lost one of his two best bats in the lineup.

Boone kept things candid with reporters when asked about losing Soto.

“It kind of hurts in the moment,” said Boone, via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “But when you live in the business and you live in the sport, again, it is sports. It doesn’t always go your way. It’s now an opportunity for us to … and our expectation is to still go out and build and put together a great team to go compete for a championship again next year. That doesn’t stop.”

There have been a myriad of reports about what possibly swayed Soto to choose the Mets over the Yankees.

One report pointed to Soto’s request for a private suite, which the Yankees reportedly balked at. Another highlighted Soto’s rumored beef with Yankee Stadium security.

But at the end of the day, the Mets just gave Soto a much better offer than the Yankees did. It’s hard to blame Soto for following the money.