Yankees are being linked to 1 All-Star hitter in trade rumors

The New York Yankees may be looking for an offensive jolt with the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton currently sidelined.

Rival teams have tabbed Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams as a potential fit for the Yankees ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week. Heyman notes Abrams could serve as a possible upgrade to the Yankees’ current shortstop duo of Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero.

The lefty-hitting Abrams, 25, was an All-Star with the Nationals in 2024, batting .246 with 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases through 138 games. This season, Abrams has looked even better, hitting .287 with 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases through just 67 games.

Meanwhile, Abrams is still on a very team-friendly deal too. He is under club control through the 2028 MLB season, making Abrams a strong asset to any team with both his contract and his production.

As for the Nationals, they have had a respectable 2026 season thus far, sitting at 35-34 (which is just one game out of an NL Wild Card spot). But if the bottom falls out on them over the next seven-and-a-half weeks, Washington could easily become sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

The 41-26 Yankees are currently battling with the 40-25 Tampa Bay Rays atop the AL East and seem like a lock for a playoff spot regardless. Now it looks like Abrams, who has had some troubles with the Nationals in years past, might be a potential match in the Bronx.