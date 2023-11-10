Yankees linked to former MVP in free agency

While the New York Yankees rostering ex-MVPs does not always work out too well for them (see: Donaldson, Josh), they may be ready to take another swing this winter.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports Friday that free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger is expected to be at the center of a big-market battle between the Yankees and his incumbent Chicago Cubs. Heyman notes the Yankees need another outfielder or two heading into next season.

Bellinger, the NL MVP in 2019 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, had a major resurgence in 2023 with the Cubs. He led Chicago in batting average (.307), home runs (26), RBIs (97), and OPS (.881). Bellinger also provided excellent defense, toggling between his primary position of center field and first base. For his efforts, Bellinger took home both a Silver Slugger Award and NL Comeback Player of the Year (after he battled injuries and general ineffectiveness from 2020-22).

The Yankees enter the offseason with very little center field depth as last season’s starter Harrison Bader is a free agent. Young phenoms Estevan Florial, 25, and Jasson Dominguez, 20, can play center themselves but both are unproven (with Dominguez also dealing with a significant elbow injury right now).

The 28-year-old Bellinger could always just decide to return to the Cubs in free agency (Heyman mentions that he likes the team “very much”). But this is not the first time the Yankees have been linked to Bellinger, and it could mark their best chance to get him into pinstripes yet.