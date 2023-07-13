Yankees commit mortal sin with jersey patch deal

The New York Yankees have one of the most iconic uniforms in sports, and they have officially turned it into an advertising space.

Fans were outraged on Wednesday when the Yankees announced that they will be adding an advertising patch to their famous pinstripe jerseys beginning on July 21.

The New York Yankees are proud to welcome Starr Insurance as our new signature partner. @StarrCompanies pic.twitter.com/urjpUp7dy5 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 12, 2023

Starr Insurance, a team sponsor since 2018 that most people have never heard of, will pay an average of $25 million per season for the patch through 2030. The Yankees reportedly passed on a company that was willing to pay $35 million per year.

The Yankees had a company willing to spend nearly $35 million a year but passed. It’s the richest corporate sponsorship patch in MLB. https://t.co/RFQ01HVbxk — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 12, 2023

Yankees fans wouldn’t care if the deal paid the team $1 billion a year. The vast majority of them are disgusted and view the classic Yankee threads — which are still the only road uniforms in the league without names on the back — as sacred.

Yankees:

We will *NEVER* allow names on the backs of our jerseys to pay homage to a time-honored tradition Also Yankees:

Enjoy this Chico's Bail Bonds patch on the latest jersey https://t.co/I1NiMIrCzb — John Laghezza MLB / NFL Moving Averages (@JohnLaghezza) July 13, 2023

The Yankees are getting $25 million a year for their jersey patch sponsorship, per @darrenrovell. But man, I hate advertisements on jerseys. It increases the Yankees annual revenue (1st in MLB) by less than 4%. And for a team that preaches tradition so much that players can't… https://t.co/cPy8q9oPwu — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 12, 2023

The Yankees uniform patch is in the same category as conference realignment. Why should fans be excited about them making more money when that money will accomplish absolutely nothing for them? — James Kratch (@JamesKratch) July 13, 2023

Reply with a phrase to describe the Yankees Patch: I’ll start…. Tone Deaf. — Jimmy Randazzo (@JimmyRandazzo) July 12, 2023

The Yankees are just the 13th MLB team to add a jersey patch, which makes the decision even more surprising. It would be one thing if they decided to take the money because “everybody’s doing it,” but they are one of the teams leading the charge.

Fans will eventually get over it, of course. Jersey patches have become more common across all the major sports. The New York Mets originally had a hideous one but made some tweaks to it, and most people don’t think twice about it now. The same will be true for the Yankees before long.