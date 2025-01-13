Report: Yankees out of running for 1 top remaining free agent

The New York Yankees have added to their roster admirably this offseason ever since Juan Soto’s departure, but even they may be hitting their ceiling.

Jack Curry of YES Network reported on Monday that the Yankees have been told that Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki will not be signing with them. Sasaki is nearing a decision ahead of the Jan. 15 international signing period and is narrowing down his list.

A 23-year-old multi-time All-Star for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), Sasaki is drawing big interest from the top MLB clubs right now. Reports earlier in the day also indicated that he was meeting with another notable team elsewhere in the Yankees’ division.

After their AL pennant victory last offseason, the Yankees have gone on an All-Star talent spree, adding pitchers like Max Fried and Devin Williams as well as hitters like Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. If Sasaki has ruled them out of the running though, that could have affect the Yankees’ rotation plans for next season (including with one prominent trade candidate).