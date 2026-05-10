Yankees pitcher’s boneheaded blunder in extras burns New York

The New York Yankees saw a win slip right through their fingertips Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers .

The Yankees took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning to get three outs away from victory on the road at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisc. But there was no one-two-three bottom of the 10th for the visitors.

Relief pitcher Fernando Cruz sandwiched an out between a walk and an RBI single, allowing the Brewers to tie the game. The Yankees brought in Tim Hill to end the threat with runners on first and second and one out, but he ended up exacerbating it.

Hill induced a weak bouncer off the bat of Brice Turang that fell right into the pitcher’s glove. Instead of throwing it to first base, however, for an easy out, Hill made the head-scratching decision to try to get the runner at third.

What is Tim Hill doing? pic.twitter.com/gIfWlzw1wj — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) May 10, 2026

Hill ended up hitting lead runner Luis Rengifo to load the bases with one out. The play was ruled a fielder’s choice.

Brewers catcher William Contreras connected on the walk-off sacrifice fly two pitches later, as Aaron Judge ’s throw from right field was offline.

“I made a good pitch, then a bad decision afterwards,” the 36-year-old Hill told reporters after the game. “I feel like my instincts told me third, and my instincts were wrong.”

Hill has been one of the Yankees’ most dependable bullpen arms through the first month and a half of the season. Through 18 games played, Hill has only given up a pair of earned runs.

The veteran left-hander wasn’t charged with an earned run, error, or even a loss in Saturday’s contest, but the result was partly on his shoulders.