Former Yankees playoff arm plans to retire after season

Five years after receiving some crucial starts in the ALCS, one veteran arm is just about ready to call it a day.

In an interview this week with Rob Bradford of WEEI.com, Boston Red Sox pitcher James Paxton revealed that he intends to retire after the 2024 MLB season. Paxton added that he has already informed his wife as well his agent Scott Boras that his mind is made up.

“I think after this season, I’m going to be retiring and moving on to the next chapter,” Paxton was quoted as saying. “It’s tough. Obviously, I think I can still do it. I think I can still compete and help a team win. But I just think where my family is at and what they need right now, they need me home.

“I feel a duty and responsibility to be at home with my family,” continued the left-hander. “I’m looking forward to being at home with my family and spending more time with them.”

Paxton, a father of two, turns 36 later this year. This is currently his 11th MLB season with his fourth different team.

Having begun his career with the Seattle Mariners, Paxton developed into a strong mid-rotation starter, posting a 2.98 ERA in the 2017 season followed by a 208-strikeout campaign in the 2018 season. Paxton was then traded to the New York Yankees and had a nice 2019 with them, going 15-6 during the regular season and then winning a crucial Game 5 start in the ALCS against the Houston Astros (though Houston still won that series in six games).

But Paxton has found himself hampered by various injuries in more recent seasons. He underwent spinal surgery in 2020 and then had to get Tommy John surgery that kept him sidelined for virtually all of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Paxton made 21 starts this year between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Red Sox (who brought him back for a second career stint with them before the trade deadline). But he was placed on the 60-day injured list last month due to a calf strain and will only be eligible to return if the 74-72 Red Sox make a fairly deep playoff run.

With over $50 million in career earnings under his belt as he gets closer to his late-30s, Paxton, who also has a 2018 no-hitter on his resume, is clearly comfortable calling it quits. The baseball world may miss him and his knack for funny viral moments, but Paxton is ready to move onto his next chapter with his family.