Yankees threatening to spend more money this offseason?

The New York Yankees inspired some confidence among their fans with one of their big moves on Tuesday.

The Yankees re-signed Anthony Rizzo on a two-year deal with $40 million guaranteed. There is a $17 million club option for the third season, with a $6 million buyout.

The re-signing of Rizzo is a good sign about the club’s effort to bring back Aaron Judge, who is a free agent.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said Tuesday that the team still has room to spend even more in order to improve the roster. Steinbrenner apparently made that clear to Judge.

Hal Steinbrenner on the Yankees still spending to improve the roster if they re-sign Aaron Judge: "We have plenty of ability — and Aaron (Judge) and I talked about this — to make other things happen, too." — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 15, 2022

Judge will have plenty of options this offseason. There is one National League team that reportedly will try as hard as possible to sign him.

The Yankees bringing back Rizzo and then potentially adding more could entice Judge to return to the team that won 99 games last season and reached the ALCS.