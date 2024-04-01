Yankees trade for cousin of Pro Bowl quarterback

The New York Yankees are going for a famous last name.

The Yankees announced on Sunday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Chicago will be receiving cash considerations from the Yankees in return.

Meanwhile, the move drew added attention on social media because it was revealed that Jake is the cousin of new Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. That’s right, he is the cousin of Cousins.

Reliever Jake Cousins acquired by Yankees from White Sox for cash. Jake Cousins and #NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins are literally cousins #RepBX #DirtyBirdshttps://t.co/bkLSXaEqe9 pic.twitter.com/GOxxaHQw3G — Jonathan Rizk (@OfficialRizk) April 1, 2024

Jake, 29, actually has some solid MLB experience already. Operating as a reliever, he had pitched on the Milwaukee Brewers for the last three seasons. Though Jake had a 4.82 ERA over nine appearances last season, he posted a stellar 2.70 ERA over 42 appearances in the combined two years prior. After being DFA’d by the Brewers last July, Jake finished out last season in the Houston Astros organization and then signed with the White Sox on a minor-league deal this offseason.

As for Kirk, 35, he is obviously the most famous member of the Cousins clan as a four-time NFL Pro Bowler who just agreed to a monster contract with the Falcons. But now his cousin Jake will get a chance to shine for a huge-name MLB team in the Yankees.