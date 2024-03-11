 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 11, 2024

Details of Kirk Cousins’ contract with Falcons revealed

March 11, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Kirk Cousins wearing a Vikings cap and shirt

Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins has secured yet another massive contract.

Cousins on Monday agreed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons. Tom Pelissero reports that the two sides have agreed to a 4-year deal worth worth $180 million. Cousins will get a $50 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed.

Cousins has already made well over $200 million in his career by playing under short-term deals. He played under the franchise tag twice in 2016 and 2017 before signing a 3-year, $85 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. The deal was the first ever fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Prior to the 2020 season, Cousins signed a 2-year, $66 million extension with the Vikings that included $61 million guaranteed. He played under a 1-year, $35 million fully guaranteed contract last season.

There was a report last month that the Vikings did not want to sign Cousins to another short-term deal. They also may not have been comfortable giving him $100 million fully guaranteed given that he is 35 and coming off Achilles surgery.

Even after suffering a major injury, Cousins was still able to land a massive deal. He also has strong ties to the Atlanta area, so he has to be pleased with how things turned out.

Article Tags

Atlanta FalconsKirk Cousins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus