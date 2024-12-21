Yankees trade away Gold Glove winner to NL team

The New York Yankees are reportedly parting ways with former All-Star and Gold Glove winner Jose Trevino.

Reports emerged Friday that the Yankees have agreed to trade Trevino to the Cincinnati Reds. In exchange, the Yankees are set to receive right-handed relief pitcher Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson.

Trevino had a breakout campaign for the Yankees in 2022. The veteran catcher hit .248 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs across 115 games. Trevino also won the Platinum Glove for his stellar defense that season.

But Trevino’s effectiveness at the plate has dipped significantly since then. Last season, the 32-year-old catcher had a batting average of just .215 with 8 home runs and 28 RBIs over 73 games. He eventually lost his starting job to rookie catcher Austin Wells, who likely factored into the Yankees’ decision to move on from Trevino.

The Bronx Bombers have made quite a few moves since losing out on Juan Soto in free agency. The Yankees traded for a former NL MVP earlier this week and are reportedly competing with the New York Mets to land another marquee free agent.