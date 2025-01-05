Yankees trying to trade for notable Dodgers rival?

The New York Yankees could be looking to trade with the team that just beat them in the World Series.

Yankees reporter Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated reported on Sunday that the team has shown interest in a potential trade for Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux. Ragazzo does note though that the Yankees’ interest was logged weeks ago and that the Seattle Mariners have actually been a more aggressive club in pursuit of a Lux trade recently.

Lux, 27, hit .250 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs in 139 games last season for the Dodgers (after missing all of the 2023 season due to an ACL tear). With Mookie Betts set to be a full-time shortstop next season, Tommy Edman signing a new deal with the Dodgers, and the team also adding a standout Korean infielder, Lux may not have a path to regular playing time in 2025.

The Yankees are hurting for infield depth right now with Gleyber Torres leaving in free agency and the likes of DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera barely providing replacement-level value. The Yankees could address that by trading for Lux (a lefty hitter who may benefit from the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium) or perhaps by getting creative with their lineups given all the other big names they have already added recently.