Yasiel Puig signs to play in Korea for max salary

Yasiel Puig will be playing baseball in Korea next season.

Puig signed with the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League. The Cuban ballplayer confirmed the news via Twitter.

Tomorrow I will make clear why I made this important decision. Right now, I want to enjoy the moment and congratulate @lisettecarnet … hahaha pic.twitter.com/PubLLAvQ2s — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) December 9, 2021

Puig has been playing for the Toros Del Este in the Dominican Winter League. He’ll be playing in Korea afterwards.

Puig is set to receive a 1-year, $1 million deal, which is the maximum amount for a first-year foreign player in Korea.

Yasiel Puig is coming to #KBO after all. The Kiwoom Heroes have signed Puig to a 1-yr, $1 million contract (maximum amount for 1st-year foreign players), source tells my colleague at Yonhap. The club's official announcement expected soon. — Jeeho Yoo (@Jeeho_1) December 9, 2021

Puig received interest in 2020 from the KBO but still tried to continue his MLB career. A positive COVID test ruined his chances of playing in the shortened 2020 season. His chances of playing in the 2021 season were damaged by a sexual battery accusation. He recently settled the case.

The 31-year-old outfielder batted .267 with 24 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 2019.

Photo: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports