Yordan Alvarez had to exit spring game after bizarre allergic reaction

March 16, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Yordan Alvarez running

Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Yordan Alvarez is apparently feeling the spring part of spring training.

The Houston Astros slugger was forced to exit Friday’s Grapefruit League game against the Philadelphia Phillies early. Alvarez lasted just one at-bat before leaving.

Astros manager Joe Espada explained Alvarez’s departure after the game. He said Alvarez suffered an allergic reaction during the game that caused his left eye to swell. Espada added though that Alvarez was fine and didn’t need any additional medical attention (per Chandler Rome of The Athletic).

Alvarez also fouled a ball off his foot during his lone at-bat of the spring game, but Espada said that it had nothing to do with Alvarez’s early exit.

The multi-time All-Star Alvarez, 26, is looking to build off a 2023 season where he hit .293 with 31 home runs and 97 RBIs but was limited to 114 games due to injury. Though no further details were given on what caused Alvarez’s allergic reaction, another MLB player once suffered one due to chemicals used on the ballpark grass.

