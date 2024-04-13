Tigers’ Zach McKinstry endures incredibly bad inning against Twins

Detroit Tigers utility man Zach McKinstry had about as bad an inning as one could possibly have during the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

McKinstry was playing third base in the 12th inning of Saturday’s game, with the Tigers trying to preserve a 5-4 deficit heading to the bottom of the inning. With two out, Ryan Jeffers hit a sharp ground ball directly at him, and it went directly between McKinstry’s legs.

The error cleared the bases, making it 8-4 Twins. With the Tigers trying to preserve their bullpen for the second game of the doubleheader, manager AJ Hinch then opted to use McKinstry as an emergency pitcher.

That did not go much better. After a walk to Manuel Margot, Matt Wallner hit a McKinstry pitch out for a three-run home run.

If you are keeping track, McKinstry was essentially responsible for six runs in a span of three batters, both as a position player and as a pitcher. The game went from 5-4 to 11-4 during that span, effectively ruining any hope of a Detroit comeback.

McKinstry has been a useful bench player for the Tigers since they acquired him last season, having played every position except catcher and first base. Saturday was simply a day he will want to forget.