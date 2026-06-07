Report: 1 team is willing to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo without assurances

One NBA team is apparently willing to risk it all for Giannis Antetokounmpo .

The Portland Trail Blazers appear ready to trade for the Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo without any assurances that he would sign an extension with them, ESPN’s Shams Charania said this week in an appearance on FOX Sports Radio’s “Stugotz and Company.” Charania added that Portland would likely offer a couple of starters and a first-round pick for Antetokounmpo “no matter the risk.”

Antetokounmpo, the former NBA MVP, is signed for $58.5 million next season. But he can test free agency right after that by turning down his $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

The thought is that Antetokounmpo will be able to dictate his ultimate landing spot by threatening to walk in free agency in 2027 if he does not want to end up on a particular team. But it sounds like the Blazers might be willing to roll the dice on The Greek Freak, even without any assurances that he would sign an extension with them.

Portland probably has reason to feel confident as well. They have an impressive young roster that surprisingly made the playoffs this season, and they will be getting back franchise icon Damian Lillard next year. Antetokounmpo and Lillard previously played together on the Bucks, and the two stars were known to have a tight bond.

Of course, this latest bit of news could simply be a leak from the Bucks’ camp in an attempt to improve their trade leverage over other interested teams. After all, we did hear earlier this month that the Blazers might be an unlikely landing spot for Antetokounmpo because of an entirely different reason.