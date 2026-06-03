Why a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Trail Blazers is “unlikely”

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade buzz is picking up a lot with the 2026 NBA Draft coming at the end of June.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat have reportedly been “in pursuit” of a potential trade for the Milwaukee Bucks star. However, there is one big reason why Antetokounmpo going to Portland is being called “unlikely.”

“The widely held belief that Antetokounmpo prefers to play in the East, and the level of chatter relating to those teams around the league. To that end, the Portland possibility, which has become such a focal point, is, per league sources, unlikely given Antetokounmpo’s preference to play in the East,” according to Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

It was previously reported that Antetokounmpo wants to play for a title contender and prefers to stay in the Eastern Conference, so the Trail Blazers don’t meet either of those qualifications at the moment.

NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported that Antetokounmpo is most intrigued by the Heat and Boston Celtics , although the Bucks might settle for the best offer they can get.

On Tuesday, insider Jake Fischer said five teams appear to be out of the running for Antetokounmpo, although he didn’t mention either one of the Heat or the Trail Blazers.

In a vacuum, the Trail Blazers’ landing Antetokounmpo always felt like a long shot for several reasons, although so much can change in the next few weeks.