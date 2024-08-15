Former 3-point champion retires from NBA

Former three-point champion Joe Harris is hanging up his shoes.

The 10-year veteran is retiring from the NBA.

After 10 NBA seasons, Joe Harris has retired from basketball. Harris played 504 NBA games for the Nets, Cavaliers and Pistons. He was a career 43.6 percent three-point shooter and won the Three-Point Contest at 2019 All-Star weekend. pic.twitter.com/2eLPJAhLzU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 15, 2024

Harris is 32 years old and was a second-round pick by the Cavaliers in 2014. He only had a limited impact over his first few seasons with the Cavs, but things really came together after he signed with the Nets in 2016.

Harris became an impact player with Brooklyn and honed his outside shooting. He led the league in 3-point shooting percentage in both the 2018-2019 (47.4 percent) and 2020-2021 seasons (47.5 percent). Harris rode his hot shooting to a 4-year, $75 million contract that ran from 2020-2023.

For his career, Harris averaged 10.3 points per game and shot 43.6 percent on threes. He also won the three-point contest at All-Star Weekend in 2019.