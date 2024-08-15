 Skip to main content
Former 3-point champion retires from NBA

August 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Joe Harris looks over his shoulder

Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) runs down the court after making a three point shot during the second half of the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Former three-point champion Joe Harris is hanging up his shoes.

The 10-year veteran is retiring from the NBA.

Harris is 32 years old and was a second-round pick by the Cavaliers in 2014. He only had a limited impact over his first few seasons with the Cavs, but things really came together after he signed with the Nets in 2016.

Harris became an impact player with Brooklyn and honed his outside shooting. He led the league in 3-point shooting percentage in both the 2018-2019 (47.4 percent) and 2020-2021 seasons (47.5 percent). Harris rode his hot shooting to a 4-year, $75 million contract that ran from 2020-2023.

For his career, Harris averaged 10.3 points per game and shot 43.6 percent on threes. He also won the three-point contest at All-Star Weekend in 2019.

