76ers bring back 2-time NBA All-Star for reunion

The Philadelphia 76ers are bringing back Joel Embiid’s old understudy.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Sunday that the 76ers are reuniting with center Andre Drummond. The 30-year-old Drummond is getting a two-year, $10 million contract from Philly (with a player option in Year 2).

Drummond himself also confirmed the news by writing on social media that he was looking forward to a Philly cheesesteak.

I’m in the mood for a Philly cheesesteak — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) June 30, 2024

A two-time NBA All-Star, one-time All-NBA selection, and four-time rebounding leader, Drummond already played for the 76ers in the 2021-22 season. He was then moved at the trade deadline that year to the Brooklyn Nets and went on to spend the next two seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

Drummond is still one of the better glass-eaters in the game and averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds in a modest 17.1 minutes per game last season in a bench role for the Bulls. His role with likely be the same for the 76ers, who are hoping that Drummond can avoid more Shaqtin’ A Fool moments during his second tour of duty with them.