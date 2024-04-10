Bulls go viral for embarrassing fastbreak blunder

The Chicago Bulls on Tuesday ran a fastbreak play they would probably want to be erased from the internet.

The Bulls trailed 36-27 against the New York Knicks to start the second quarter at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

The Bulls had a 3-on-0 fastbreak after a clean steal on Knicks wing Bojan Bogdanovic. Bulls forward Torrey Craig had a clear runway for an uncontested finish. But Craig decided to get fancy with it by lobbing up an alley-oop to himself off the glass. Bulls center Andre Drummond mistakenly thought Craig’s lob was a pass for him. Chaos ensued.

Oh man, we have the Shaqtin moment of the season Torrey Craig just tried to throw it to himself for a dunk off the backboard on a break. Drummond thought it was for him…did not end well pic.twitter.com/QjkphNLa3c — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) April 10, 2024

Drummond jumped right behind Craig and accidentally ran into his teammate, who botched the dunk due to the contact.

Craig’s decision to go for a showboat play while down nine points was bad enough. But to get denied by his own teammate made it a blunder of epic proportions.

Chicago eventually lost 128-117 to the Knicks, who entered Tuesday’s contest battling for homecourt advantage in the East.

Both Craig and Drummond finished with four points apiece. The Bulls center finished with zero blocks but technically had one against Craig that didn’t count in the box score.