76ers fan caught sleeping while sitting courtside at playoff game

May 8, 2022
by Darryn Albert

A 76ers fan sleeping

One Philadelphia fan took a very expensive nap during Sunday’s game.

In the third quarter of Game 4 between the 76ers and the Miami Heat, the TNT broadcast inadvertently caught a fan who appeared to be fast asleep while sitting courtside at Wells Fargo Center. Take a look.

The game was actually pretty exciting as well. It was fairly close throughout with the Sixers, who would end up winning 116-108, leading for the majority of it and having the arena rocking on numerous occasions. Yet still, Uncle Ron over there looked like he was completely down for the count.

Maybe that fan just had a long day as the game went well past 10:30 PM local time. Regardless of his reasoning however, he now joins the ranks of this infamous sleepy sports fan.

