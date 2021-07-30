Damian Lillard, reporter in dispute over trade report

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is still unhappy over a report that he planned to request a trade, and he’s taking aim at the reporter who broke the story.

On July 16, TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott reported that Lillard would imminently request a trade from Portland. Lillard never did so and disputed the report, though he did admit that he wanted to see a greater sense of urgency from the organization.

Nearly two weeks after the report, Lillard has not requested a trade, which has led some on social media to go after Abbott over his report. Abbott tried to defend his reporting Thursday, but Lillard jumped in to go after him further.

Now ask yourself that same question about me. I’ve been transparent for a decade..I never denied where I stood following the season… don’t loop me in becuz of the state of the game right now. What you are reporting is simply not the facts bro. I’m the ultimate source https://t.co/CF9DM7PeS4 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 29, 2021

Abbott responded to Lillard respectfully, saying that he took his job and reporting seriously and his reputation was immensely important to him.

For sure. Appreciate that, and you. But realize: I work in a profession where my reputation is as important to my livelihood as health is to an NBA player. Please be very careful about calling me a liar. I take my job very seriously, and do not lie. — Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) July 29, 2021

Lillard was far from the only Blazers player unimpressed with Abbott. The reporter may simply have received bad information from a trusted source. Ultimately, though, as long as Lillard remains with Portland, he’s going to look like the one in the wrong here.