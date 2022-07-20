76ers choose interesting location for training camp this year

The Philadelphia 76ers are doing what Phil Jackson used to do for the L.A. Lakers in holding training camps in Hawaii … only the complete opposite.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers told Marc J. Spears of ESPN that the team will be heading to Charleston, S.C. for training camp this year. Rivers notes that the location was chosen so that the 76ers can both prepare for the coming season without distraction as well as learn the local history.

Charleston is the largest city in South Carolina and is home to multiple key sites from the Civil War. But with a population of just over 150,000, it is a far cry from the major cities that NBA teams are used to visiting, even Philadelphia itself, which has a population of nearly 1.6 million.

The 76ers need to get their heads in the game ahead of a season where the expectations will be astronomical. On top of it being the first full season of Joel Embiid and James Harden together, the 76ers just brought in players such as PJ Tucker and De’Anthony Melton to add to their rotation with the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Hopefully though, all the players on their roster arrive to camp on schedule this time around.