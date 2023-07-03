Report: 76ers have made 1 player other than Joel Embiid untouchable

The Philadelphia 76ers are determined to build a championship contender around Joel Embiid even with James Harden wanting a trade, and there is one player they feel they have to keep in order to accomplish that goal.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast this week that the Sixers will not trade star guard Tyrese Maxey under any circumstances. Windhorst could not stress the point enough.

The Sixers have let it be known Tyrese Maxey is untouchable in trade talks, per @WindhorstESPN (https://t.co/XJOiJnyaAN): “The other thing that the Sixers are wanting to be known is that they are not going to trade Tyrese Maxey. They have made this clear to various people over… pic.twitter.com/0Xeuxmg5SV — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 3, 2023

“The 76ers are wanting it to be know that they are not going to trade Tyrese Maxey. They have made this clear to various people over the recent days. … They want you to know that you can’t have Tyrese Maxey,” Windhorst said. “Prime Michael Jordan is available? Don’t call. 25-year-old LeBron James is available? Lose our number. Giannis Antetokounmpo says I want to be a 76er and Tyrese Maxey is the ask? Keep walking. Tyrese Maxey, I have been assured, will not be traded.”

The Sixers also have no intention of signing Maxey to an extension. Maxey will make just $4.3 million next season and be eligible for restricted free agency next summer, but the 76ers would rather preserve salary cap space to go after a max player in free agency.

Clearly, the Sixers plan to keep Maxey beyond next season. The former Kentucky star averaged 20.3 points per game last and is one of the team’s best scorers. He should become even more important if and when Harden is dealt.