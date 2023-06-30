Report: 76ers make notable Tyrese Maxey contract decision

The Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with some major decisions this summer, and are taking a risky one with guard Tyrese Maxey.

The 76ers will not attempt to sign Maxey to a long-term extension this summer, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. While the Sixers still view Maxey as a core piece long-term, they are trying to preserve salary cap space for next summer by delaying the move.

Maxey will make a rather paltry $4.3 million this season for the Sixers, but will be eligible for restricted free agency next summer. The Sixers are taking a risk by letting that happen, but they certainly appear to value flexibility above certainty at this point.

Maxey has emerged as a key player for the 76ers and averaged 20.3 points per game last season. An improved season could jack up his price even more. Considering James Harden is likely on the move, that is entirely within the realm of possibility.