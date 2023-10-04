76ers player takes swipe at Doc Rivers

One Philadelphia 76ers player is enjoying life without Doc Rivers.

Speaking at training camp this week, 76ers forward Danuel House was asked about the changes to the team’s offensive system. House went on to praise new head coach Nick Nurse’s style of play while taking a shot at that of Nurse’s predecessor, Doc Rivers.

“It’s a lot more selfless basketball,” said House. “It’s not so much of two guys having the ball. Doc is two guys, ball-dominant, Nick Nurse is everybody play together, everybody work for each other. When help comes, you get your brother the open shots. You can see the difference night and day.”

Here is the full clip.

Danuel House Jr. on the coaching style change: “It’s a lot more selfless basketball. It’s not so much of two guys having the ball. Doc is two guys ball dominant, Nick Nurse is everybody play together, everybody work for each other” pic.twitter.com/IMU6UAKZv0 — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) October 4, 2023

House, a seven-year NBA veteran, only got one year with Rivers as his head coach with the 76ers (last season). But it was more than enough for House, who found himself marginalized in Rivers’ offense, averaging just 4.8 points per game over 56 appearances. Indeed, Rivers leaned heavily on the star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden (with Embiid winning the scoring title as well as the MVP award while Harden led the league in assists). Meanwhile, Nurse is much more of a spread-the-wealth-type of coach, having produced six different double-digit scorers last season with the Toronto Raptors (while not having a single player in the NBA’s top 30 in usage rate).

It should be noted here that a reporter had asked House specifically about Rivers and about the differences between him and Nurse. But House is far from the only ex-Rivers player who has had complaints about Doc’s offense.