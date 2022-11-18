76ers ready to move on from notable starter?

After five seasons in Philly, one player may be getting his show cancelled.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Friday that veteran forward Tobias Harris has come up in recent trade conversations by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harris, who is set to make $37.6 million this season and and $39.3 million next season before his contract expires, is essentially the backup plan to the backup plan in Philly. He is putting up a decent-enough 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest for the shorthanded 76ers but could just as easily become an afterthought again once James Harden returns from injury.

Charania notes that Harris is a 12-year NBA veteran and has been regarded as a model teammate and leader for the 76ers. Add that to his gifted scoring ability and slick 39.7 three-point percentage, and Harris could pose a decent trade target (maybe for this team with plenty of financial flexibility).