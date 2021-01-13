Aaron Gordon proposes idea for new NBA bubble

The NBA has already postponed seven games due to COVID-19 issues less than a month into the season, and some are wondering if another bubble situation could become necessary. Orlando Magic star Aaron Gordon would not be opposed to that, but he doesn’t want to do it at Disney World again.

Gordon tweeted on Wednesday that he would be open to another bubble if it were in a tropical location. He’s thinking Hawaii or the Bahamas, and would want wives and girlfriends to be allowed to join.

“It’s starting to get janky … I’d be cool with a bubble if it was in the Bahamas or Hawaii and we got to bring our family/wife or girlfriend,” Gordon wrote.

Of course, many players would disagree with Gordon. LeBron James said this week that he would be strongly opposed to another bubble, and that opinion is shared by many. Even with multiple postponements already, it seems highly unlikely that the NBA will stray from its current plan.

Those who are familiar with Gordon’s girlfriend can understand why he’d be fine with spending several months with her in a tropical bubble.